sikka.ai and API Partner, TSI, Reach One Million Patient Signups
sikka.ai's API partner, TSI, reaches its one millionth patient account for TSI SmartCollect through their presence on the Sikka Marketplace.
“Sikka.ai’s platform and Marketplace has the best-in-class companies in revenue cycle management, reputation management, patient performance management, patient communications, business intelligence, payments and insurance claims processing. We are proud that one of our earliest customers, TSI, is going strong and our partnership is blossoming. Sikka One API serves as a backbone for the retail healthcare industry by enabling tens of thousands of providers with applications to optimize their business and reach over 100 million patients.” – CEO and Founder of sikka.ai, Vijay Sikka
This achievement is a testament to the strength of the 12-year, and still continuing, partnership between sikka.ai and TSI. It is also a reflection of sikka.ai's long-standing commitment, since its inception 15 years ago, to being one of the leading Business Intelligence Software and AI companies at the forefront of the retail healthcare market.
“TSI's longstanding relationship with Sikka serves as the model we look to emulate in our partnerships. We seek to operate with integrity, we're always listening to and learning from our clients in order to adapt to their needs, and we look to push our industry into the future by anticipating trends in technology and analytics. These are core values that Sikka prioritizes as well, and that alignment translates to great outcomes for both our clients. We couldn't be happier to celebrate this fantastic milestone alongside a true partner in Sikka.” – CEO of TSI, Joe Laughlin
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
