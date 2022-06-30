Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 0127
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for maximum gross weight of vehicles.
