House Bill 2290 Printer's Number 2696
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in theft and related offenses, further providing for theft of secondary metal.
There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,931 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in theft and related offenses, further providing for theft of secondary metal.