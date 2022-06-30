House Bill 1092 Printer's Number 3144

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - An Act amending the act of October 9, 2008 (P.L.1408, No.113), known as the Scrap Material Theft Prevention Act, further providing for identification requirements for sale of scrap materials to scrap processors and recycling facility operators and for penalties.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.