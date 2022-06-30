Submit Release
Governor condemns U.S. Supreme Court ruling on EPA authority

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement on Thursday following the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA:

“Today’s disappointing decision from the U.S. Supreme Court undermines the authority of the federal government to meaningfully act to address the climate crisis at a time when action has never been more urgent. Like other decisions before it, this ruling further highlights the importance of state-level policies that provide the protections the majority of Americans support. My administration has already demonstrated that leadership: enacting nationally leading regulations in the oil and gas industry, advancing clean car standards, modernizing our electric grid, expediting the transition to renewable energy, committing to net-zero by 2050, and joining the U.S. Climate Alliance.

“My administration is committed to continued action that cuts greenhouse gas emissions and protects public health while growing and diversifying our economy and lifting up all New Mexico communities. New Mexico is clear: this is a fight for our future, and we cannot slow our momentum.”

