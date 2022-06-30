Missing inmate arrested at fire scene

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-35)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



June 30, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. Tyler Williams #88637 was arrested following a foot pursuit at the scene of an apartment building fire at Park Avenue and Shirley Streets in Omaha after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. After he was caught, Williams was taken to the hospital. Officers say he had multiple cuts as a result of falling from one of the building’s windows.

Williams left CCC-O on Friday, June 24. He started his sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on November 14, 2018. He was sentenced to six to 12 years on charges out of Douglas County that include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon/fugitive. He has a parole eligibility date of July 23, 2022 and a tentative release date of July 23, 2025.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###