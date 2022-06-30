Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,916 in the last 365 days.

Missing inmate arrested at fire scene

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-35)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov


June 30, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. Tyler Williams #88637 was arrested following a foot pursuit at the scene of an apartment building fire at Park Avenue and Shirley Streets in Omaha after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. After he was caught, Williams was taken to the hospital. Officers say he had multiple cuts as a result of falling from one of the building’s windows.

Williams left CCC-O on Friday, June 24. He started his sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on November 14, 2018. He was sentenced to six to 12 years on charges out of Douglas County that include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon/fugitive. He has a parole eligibility date of July 23, 2022 and a tentative release date of July 23, 2025.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing inmate arrested at fire scene

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.