UNPLUG ILLINOIS DAY SAT, JULY 9, TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO UNPLUG AND VISIT THEIR LOCAL RECREATION AND CONSERVATION AGENCY
ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNPLUG ILLINOIS DAY SATURDAY, JULY 9, TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO UNPLUG AND VISIT THEIR LOCAL RECREATION AND CONSERVATION AGENCY
WHAT: Unplug Illinois Day is part of an ongoing, state-wide initiative to get communities to plug into play, plug into creativity and plug into activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 minutes of physical activity can improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reduce stress, and extend life expectancy. Our statewide day of activity encourages people throughout Illinois to ditch their electronic devices and plug into fun and activities at local park and recreation agencies. Every year, on the second Saturday of July, Unplug Illinois Day encourages people to ‘plug into’ all the recreational opportunities their local recreation and conservation agencies offer.
WHERE: Park Recreation and Conservation Agencies Across Illinois
WHEN: Saturday, July 9, 2022
WHY: Unplug Illinois is a statewide community awareness campaign designed to create healthier lifestyles, sustainable environments, thriving economies, and engaged communities. More than 50 agencies around the state are participating, including Northbrook Park District, South Elgin Recreation Department and Warrenville Park District. Activities range from camping under the stars to pickle ball and much more!
Together we can promote healthy living by encouraging residents, visitors and each other to take advantage of all the benefits Illinois park and recreation agencies have to offer.
HOW: Visit our unplugillinois.org to learn how you can unplug from electronic devices and plug into family, friends and adventures.
WHO: For interviews, imagery and complete details, contact Heather Weishaar at heather@ilipra.org. To learn more about Unplug Illinois Day 2022, visit unplugillinois.org.
Isaiah Gransberry
Isaiah Gransberry
Illinois Park and Recreation Association
+1 2196703424
