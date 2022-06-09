Hephzibah Children’s Association Celebrates 125 Years of Changing Lives
Hephzibah Children’s Association offers hope and healing to Illinois children who have been severely traumatized due to abuse or neglect.OAK PARK, ILLINOIS, COOK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks Hephzibah Children’s Association’s 125th year of helping children thrive and families flourish.
Hephzibah Children’s Association offers hope and healing to Illinois children who have been severely traumatized due to abuse or neglect through its therapeutic group home; provides critical resources to families struggling to stay together while battling such stressors as illness, substance abuse, unemployment or homelessness; facilitates foster care and adoption for children in need; and offers afterschool daycare and summer camp on a sliding scale for Oak Park families of all income levels.
Today Hephzibah serves more than 1,000 children and their families annually. Hephzibah Home is the only facility in Illinois specializing in caring for severely traumatized children between the ages of 3 and 11 years.
Hephzibah’s anniversary will be celebrated with events and activities throughout the year, including the presentation of the Heart of Gold Award to Senator Don Harmon and Ken and Patty Hunt. Hephzibah’s Heart of Gold Award annually honors those who have enhanced the well-being of disadvantaged children on the local or national level.
“We are incredibly grateful for the thoughtfulness, political savvy and overwhelming generosity of Senator Don Harmon and Ken and Pat Hunt,” says Merry Beth Sheets, Executive Director. “They understand one of the greatest investments we can make is in our children. Their support for children, and their families, truly makes a significant difference in individuals’ lives and the overall well-being of our community.”
As a longtime Oak Park resident and public servant, Senator Don Harmon has been an advocate for policies that help Illinois children thrive and families flourish. Most recently, as President of the Illinois State Senate he helped to direct critical COVID-19 emergency support to organizations across the state, offering protection to our most vulnerable populations.
The Hunts have dedicated many of their charitable efforts to strengthening and sustaining Oak Park. Their strategic gifts have helped support cultural organizations and maintain essential organizations that provide services, resources and aid to vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19. Their example has inspired the generosity of fellow philanthropists leading to a stronger and healthier community for all.
Hephzibah Children’s Association is Oak Park’s oldest social service agency, founded in 1897. Our mission is to help children thrive and families flourish through innovative community-based programs. We help more than 1,000 children each year through programs that include group homes, foster care, family preservation programs and after-school programs.
Juliet Yera
Hephzibah Children's Association
+1 708-649-7158
jyera@hephzibahhome.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter