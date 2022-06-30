MassDOT Advisory: East Milton Square Bridge Deck Reconstruction Project 

MILTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that reconstruction and reconfiguration of the streets surrounding East Milton Square is nearing completion and effective July 11, 2022, Boulevard Street will permanently become a one-way. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the area. This change in traffic pattern will be implemented in conjunction with the installation of the final roadway pavement and associated traffic markings in East Milton Square.

These activities will complete the improvements to the streets surrounding the East Milton Square Bridge Deck and subsequent work on this project will be focused on the interior of the park.

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or cancelled without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to: