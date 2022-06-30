The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Residents of Alabaster Court

Author Enthralls a Mystery Drama About Cold Cases in Alabaster Court

“The two detectives began to dig through the debris of the party, looking to find any evidencethat Marie Jackson had been there. Several feet down the river, Sheila yelled out that she had found .”—”
— Nita Clarke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nita Clarke will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled THE RESIDENTS OF ALABASTER COURT. A drama mystery novel about a case seventeen years ago in Kentucky. A young woman’s body was found floating face down in a backyard pool in Alabaster Court. A mysterious case because there were no signs of evidence. Then, detective Carl Spencer has

been called to the scene at the time, and Homicide Cold Case Detective Steve Martinez teams up to investigate the cold case that has haunted him all of
these years. Hence, they discover many skeletons in the closets of the residents of Alabaster Court.

It is composed of eight books, and the Homicide Cold Case Team has investigated seven houses in Alabaster Court to find evidence and discovered
the missing persons.

A writer who hails from the Bayous of Louisiana and currently resides in Kentucky, Nita Clarke is seventy-two years of age and a mother of two. She
attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette and is a

graduate of the Lexington Theological Seminary. She is a disabled Vietnam- era veteran of the US Navy, where she served as a journalist in public affairs.

Nita worked for nearly ten years as an announcer in Louisiana. She enjoys reading, writing, and volunteering for her Ella Church, St. Peter Claver.

THE RESIDENTS OF ALABASTER COURT
Written by: Nita Clarke
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

You just read:

