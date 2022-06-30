Sen. Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Insurance Bill into Law

Senator Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Insurance Bill into Law

Jefferson City — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, applauds the governor for signing a wide-ranging insurance bill into law. House Bill 2168 makes several changes to state law regarding insurance, and it includes several proposals sponsored by Sen. Crawford.

The newly signed bill includes language from Senate Bill 742, sponsored by Sen. Crawford, extending the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund through 2030, in addition to other insurance measures. The omnibus insurance bill signed by the governor also includes aspects of Sen. Crawford’s Senate Bill 1042. This legislation provides that if an insurance policy is purchased through an insurer’s website, and is initially delivered to the customer by electronic means, the customer’s consent to receive future notices and information delivered electronically is presumed.

“I am thankful the governor has decided to sign this important insurance bill into law,” said Sen. Crawford. “This legislation contains several commonsense reforms to our laws that govern the state’s insurance industry, and I believe the measures outlined in House Bill 2168 will have a positive impact on every Missourian.”

