Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,920 in the last 365 days.

Senator Holly Thompson Rehder’s Homelessness Measure Becomes Law

JEFFERSON CITY — Creating more effective solutions to homelessness in Missouri became closer to reality as legislation sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, was signed into law. House Bill 1606 includes a provision the senator originally introduced as Senate Bill 1106 to provide state funds for facilities that provide mental health services and substance abuse recovery programs along with temporary housing for the homeless.

“According to research conducted by UCLA, three-quarters of long-term homeless individuals struggle with mental health issues or substance misuse disorders. The national model of “housing first” has failed to focus on these root causes,” Sen. Thompson Rehder said. “This legislation shifts our focus from long-term housing to short-term housing coupled with wrap around mental health services.”

The bill bans on-street camping in public areas and seeks to relocate homeless individuals to facilities where treatment is available. Nonprofit organizations and public entities will be eligible for state grants to develop camping facilities and short-term shelters with mental health and recovery services on-site. Additional funding will be available for facilities able to demonstrate success transitioning homeless individuals into employment and permanent housing. Joining Sen. Thompson Rehder to witness the governor sign the legislation was Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R-Chesterfield, who sponsored a companion version of the legislation.

“Enacting this bill puts Missouri squarely on track to decrease street homelessness in a cost-effective, compassionate manner,” Rep. DeGroot said. “Other states have already taken notice and it may very well become the conservative model used throughout the nation to help those in need.”

For more information about Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, visit senate.mo.gov/Rehder.

You just read:

Senator Holly Thompson Rehder’s Homelessness Measure Becomes Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.