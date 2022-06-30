DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awards grants to rural communities

DES MOINES – The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awarded seven grants to six small, rural Iowa communities to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos, and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill.

The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program was instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings.

DBGP funding is awarded annually on a competitive basis with cash matches required. Applications for the next funding round will be due on Feb. 24, 2023.

The following projects will receive a total of $400,000 as reimbursement grants:

City of Carson, Pottawattamie County — $69,891 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building at 119 Broadway St. City plans to redevelop the space into a new daycare center.

City of Carson, Pottawattamie County — $66,884 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building at 121 Broadway St. City plans to redevelop the space into a new daycare center.

City of Corydon, Wayne County — $43,200 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. City plans to redevelop the space into a pocket park for citizens to enjoy.

City of Griswold, Cass County — $94,625 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. City plans to redevelop the space into a new daycare center.

City of Hopkinton, Delaware County — $22,225 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. City plans to redevelop the space into a new medical clinic.

City of Mapleton, Monona County - $22,900 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. City plans to have a new space for commercial redevelopment.

City of Sac City, Sac County — $80,275 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. City plans to develop the area into a trail head and green space for farmer’s market.

For more information about the grant program, application forms and resources, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Environment/ LandStewardship/ WasteManagement/ DerelictBuildingProgram.aspx.