THE CHOCOLATE SPECTRUM CAFÉ AND ACADEMY ANNOUNCES MEMBERSHIP PLAN TO OFFER DISCOUNTS TO THEIR CUSTOMERS

The Chocolate Spectrum, a chocolate company that trains and employs individuals with Autism, has just launched a new plan designed to save their customers money
I noticed that our customers tend to order the same or similar product repeatedly, so offering them way for them to get a discount each time on a that item made sense”JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs such as Autism, has just launched a new plan designed to save their customers money on their chocolate purchases. The plan is called: VIP Membership. With the specialized plan, the customer simply makes a commitment to purchase a particular product 8 or 10 times per year and they will receive a locked in sale price all year long. No need to pay in advance, the plan offers a pay-as-you-go program.
The VIP Membership plan was created by Valerie Herskowitz, the owner of The Chocolate Spectrum. “I noticed that our customers tend to order the same or similar product repeatedly, so offering them way for them to get a discount each time on a that item made sense.” It particularly made sense to Herskowitz in regards to their newest line of chocolates, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include a variety of the Chocolate Treats that The Chocolate Spectrum is well known for: Fudge, large decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates with the theme decoration, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. “Since most people have to give a gift to someone at least 10 times a year, offering a discount on our Gift Boxes is a good idea. It creates a win-win situation for us and for our customers,” says Herskowitz. A very good idea for business owners who give gifts to their clients and customers as a thank you gift or for other occasions or reasons. They can commit to the year long purchase and receive a locked-in discount price.
Upon release of the VIP Membership Plan for the Gift Box of Treats, Herskowitz received requests from her customers to include VIP discounts on other products as well. One of her customers commented, “The truffles seem to be my go-to.” So she offered the customer a Truffle VIP plan on Truffles.
As an added bonus, VIP Members will receive a Mystery Chocolate Gift in each of the boxes along with their purchased product. These Mystery Gifts will be free of charge and will be different each time.
The Chocolate Spectrum’s VIP Membership Plan is available both on products offered in the physical shop in Jupiter, Florida as well as on the Chocolate Spectrum’s online store at shop.thechocolatespectrum.com.
To receive more information on the VIP Membership Plan, email valerie@thechocolatespectrum.com.
About The Chocolate Spectrum
The Chocolate Spectrum is a groundbreaking enterprise, offering adults and teens with Autism and other developmental disabilities the chance to learn a unique skill and be involved in a lifelong, purposeful experience. The company was founded by Valerie Herskowitz in 2013 for her son, Blake, who has severe autism. Currently, 10 students attend training programs at The Chocolate Spectrum and the retail operation employs several graduates.
The gourmet chocolate made by people with Autism and other developmental issues is available online at shop.thechocolatespectrum.com and at The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, 6725 West Indiantown Road, Suite 38 in the Jupiter West Plaza at I-95 and Indiantown Road, Jupiter, Florida. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, visit shop.thechocolatespectrum.com or call 561-277-9886 or 954-980-0134.
