The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy Announces PRIDE Themed Chocolate Gift Box of Treats

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Valerie Herskowitz954-980-0134valerie@thechocolatespectrum.comAnnounces PRIDE Themed Chocolate Gift Box of TreatsThe Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs such as Autism, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include a variety of the Chocolate Treats that The Chocolate Spectrum is well known for: Fudge, large decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates with the theme decoration, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically- colored gift box with a colorful label. And this month, Pride Month, they are including a version of these gift boxes in a Pride theme.What sets these chocolate gift boxes apart from the others is that the treats are specially decorated for the specific occasion. So for instance, for this month’s Pride Box of Treats, each chocolate bar has the word, Pride, inscribed in chocolate on the bar. The molded chocolates are decorated with a happy and festive decoration, and the other items are decorated in a rainbow of colors. But they don’t stop here. They offer a customized option on all of their Gift Boxes: the customer has the ability to substitute the recipient’s name instead of the word, Pride, on the chocolate bars, giving this box of treats a more personable feeling.The items in the box are top of the line. They are made with The Chocolate Spectrum’s go-to brand of Belgian chocolate. This means that each and every item is manufactured using the highest grade products available. Additionally, each Gift Box of Treats is made to order. This policy guarantees that all of the items are received fresh because they haven’t been sitting on a shelf for weeks or even months like other brands.The price of the Pride Gift Box of Treats is $42.In addition to the Pride Gift Box of Treats, there is an alternative: Pride Chocolate Bars. Each gift box includes 5 chocolate bars decorated in the Pride theme. The customer has the option to customize these bars to suit the recipient’s chocolate desires as well as substituting the name for the theme. The price of the 5 bar box is $37.99The Chocolate Spectrum’s Pride Gift Box of Treats and Themed Chocolate Bars will be available both in the physical shop in Jupiter, Florida as well as in the Chocolate Spectrum’s online store at shop.thechocolatespectrum.com . Due to the fact that each box is made to order, it is recommended that items be ordered either online or in the shop even for pickup-at-the-shop orders.About The Chocolate SpectrumThe Chocolate Spectrum is a groundbreaking enterprise, offering adults and teens with Autism and other developmental disabilities the chance to learn a unique skill and be involved in a lifelong, purposeful experience. The company was founded by Valerie Herskowitz in 2013 for her son, Blake, who has severe autism. Currently, 10 students attend training programs at The Chocolate Spectrum and the retail operation employs several graduates.The gourmet chocolate made by people with Autism and other developmental issues is available online at shop.thechocolatespectrum.com and at The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, 6725 West Indiantown Road, Suite 38 in the Jupiter West Plaza at I-95 and Indiantown Road, Jupiter, Florida. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, visit shop.thechocolatespectrum.com or call 561-277-9886 or 954-980-0134.###

