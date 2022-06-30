The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Stolen Honours
A Science Fiction Crafted with Suspense and Supernatural Powers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Diane Lewis will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled STOLEN HONOURS. A science fiction book about time travel, history, and the dangers of disrupting the timeline. It entails the agents of the Time Bureau, who are working within the protection of the towering Px Dome, scour history for anomalies. They defend reality from the time shifts and paradox waves to
prevent them from controlling or stealing from the past or rewriting history for their gain.
An item was bought for investigation, and it was given to junior agent Ryan Hajjar. He is the youngest in the bureau and stepping into his first assignment
without the oversight or guidance of his partner, senior agent Elizabeth Johnston. A case where the information is more important than protecting the
paradox waves.
“Fun, rollicking adventure of endearing characters traveling through time to some different and fascinating historical events. Kept me locked in since I’m
a history guy, and while not a big science fiction buff, I could follow and appreciate the time travel concepts. You’ll like applying your mystery skills to
the twists at the end! Enjoyable and involving reading!”
— Robert Donahue, Amazon Customer Review.
Diane Lewis is a native of Central Illinois and now living in Texas. She pursued degrees in Chemistry and Biology and became a scientist. Now, she unleashes
her creativity with a story that connects history and, linked with science and creative fiction.
STOLEN HONOURS
Written by: Diane Lewis
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book
