Burgum thanks Morrissette for service after Office of Management and Budget director announces retirement and transition plan through spring of 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum thanked Joe Morrissette, North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director, for his more than four years of exceptional leadership of the agency, and nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the state of North Dakota, after Morrissette announced his retirement effective Aug. 31.

Morrissette was first appointed director of OMB in Feb. 2018, by Gov. Burgum. Morrissette joined OMB following his role as deputy tax commissioner. He previously worked as a fiscal analyst with OMB and the North Dakota Legislative Council.

“During his nearly 30 years with the state of North Dakota, Joe has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike by developing strong budgets, sharing his expertise in finance, and identifying the most effective and efficient distribution of state resources,” Burgum said. “From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth. Joe understood that strategy should drive budgets, not vice versa. We are deeply grateful for his leadership as director over the past four years and appreciate his flexibility and commitment to allow for a smooth transition.”

“Serving as the director of OMB has truly been one of the great honors of my life,” Morrissette said. “I would like to thank Gov. Burgum for the opportunity to serve on his cabinet during this unprecedented period of transformational growth in the state, and our team at OMB for their continued dedication to the state, their fellow agencies and to each other. Like so many who have worked in a position that they love, it is difficult to leave; however, I have the utmost confidence that the OMB team will continue to fulfill our mission without disruption.”

Under Morrissette's leadership, OMB has transformed North Dakota state government by increasing consistency, service, efficiency and transparency, and reducing costs for state agencies by offering shared services, process improvement and automation, and uniformity of policies and training.

The Office of Management and Budget director position will be posted in early 2023. Morrissette will continue to serve as the director of OMB as a part-time team member through the 2023 legislative session, and additional staff resources will be identified to support the transition.