Old Pines Inn in Frankford Township NJ Going up for Auction

The Pines Inn site opens up a wide range of potential reuses for the creative minded developer.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce an upcoming Northern New Jersey Auction in August. Twenty-three properties throughout Frankford Township, Sussex County and Mansfield Township, Warren County will be sold in an online auction concluding Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
Of especial note, the Frankford Township sale includes the Pines Inn whose past uses were a hotel, a nursing facility and most recently a boarding home. The site is also close to public sewer and gas connections. According to Township officials, the town would be receptive to various readaptive uses.
“The Pines Inn site opens up a wide range of potential reuses for the creative minded developer,” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “That combined with its proximity to utilities make this a truly rare opportunity in this part of the State.”
In addition to the Pines Inn site, twelve residential and commercial parcels throughout Frankford Township, Sussex County, New Jersey will be sold by order of the Township. The parcels range from small properties more suitable for neighboring property owners to the larger 8.71-acre lot, the former Pines Inn Retirement Home that closed in 2008. The lot is within the AR, agricultural/residential district, which allows for single family residential, farm, agriculture nursery, childcare center, community residences, outdoor recreation, and more. Frankford Township is a pleasant community that offers small town character and convenience. Home to the Sussex County Fairgrounds, Skylands Stadium and pristine forests and lakes. Properties that are no longer needed for public use not only raise revenue for municipalities, but it also puts them back on the tax rolls and reduces maintenance and liability expenses. NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
Ten residential lots in Mansfield Township, Warren County will be sold as one package in the Estate ordered sale. Mansfield Township offers country living with easy access to dining and shopping in nearby Mansfield, Hackettstown, and Washington Township. The properties are convenient to Routes 57, 31, 46, and I-80. Purchase all ten lots and explore the numerous possibilities to build, sub-divide, or make an assemblage with your existing holdings.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 125 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate.
