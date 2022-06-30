Submit Release
DOH News Release: DOH Red Hill Status Report #4

HONOLULU – As part of its responsibility to protect public health and the environment, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) provides status reports on matters concerning the defueling, monitoring, and remediation of the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility.

In accordance with its Emergency Order, DOH is preparing to receive the Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan and implementation schedule on June 30.

 

Issue Update
DOH Emergency Order
  • In accordance with its Emergency Order, DOH is preparing to receive the Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan and implementation schedule on June 30.
  • The report is expected to be designated by the Navy as Department of Defense critical infrastructure security information (known as “DCRIT”), so DOH may not be able to release the report that it expects to receive on June 30 to the public. The DOH emergency order requires that the Navy provides a copy of the report that can be released to the public by July 15.
Long-Term Monitoring of Navy Drinking Water System
  • DOH continues to oversee the Navy’s long-term drinking water monitoring plan, which requires two years of monitoring of homes, schools, childcare facilities, and other buildings on the Navy water system.
  • The Navy water system call center remains open for any concerns regarding customer water quality. Contact the Navy at:
    • (808) 449-1979
    • (808) 448-3262
    • (808) 448-2557
    • (808) 448-2570
    • (808) 448-2583
Aquifer Monitoring and Recovery
  • Monitoring wells beneath the Red Hill tanks continue to show intermittent elevated levels of fuel contaminants since the May and November 2021 fuel releases.
  • Total petroleum hydrocarbon (TPH) concentrations at the Red Hill tank farm appear to be declining at most wells.
  • Click here to view latest data posted on June 15.

 
Red Hill Shaft Filtration and Discharge into Halawa Stream
  • DOH continues to enforce its NPDES permit on the Navy’s granular activated carbon (GAC) water filtration system from Red Hill Shaft and discharge into Halawa Stream.
  • The Navy is required to provide monthly reports on contaminant testing and stream inspections. DOH carefully evaluates the reports for a number of contaminants and environmental impact.
  • The latest data DOH received from the Navy showed non-detect for TPH from the GAC discharge and no impact from stream inspections.

