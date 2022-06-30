Independence Day Events

July 2nd 11 a.m - 9 p.mMusic, Brews, & BBQ FestivalSnowpine Lodge10420 Little Cottonwood Rd Suite #1, Alta, UT

July 2nd 8-10 p.m

Independence Day Laser Light Nights

Jordan Park

1060 South 900 West, SLC, UT

July 2nd 10 a.m.

Stadium of Fire

LaVell Edwards Stadium

1700 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT

July 2nd 8 p.m

Tooele 4th of July Celebration: Imagine in Concert Followed by Fireworks

Tooele High School Football Field

294 International Ave, Tooele, UT

July 2nd 5 - 11 p.m

Syracuse 4th of July Celebration

1189 West 1290 South, Syracuse, UT

July 3rd 7:30 p.m.

Patriotic Concert

Bicentennial Park/ Amphitheater

Clearfield, UT

July 4th 5-10 p.m.

4th of July Celebration at the Gateway

400 W 200 South, SLC, UT

July 1-4th Noon - 10 p.m.

Riverton Town Days

1452 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT

July 4th 8:30 a.m.

First Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast

Jordan Meadows Medical Center

3354 West 7800 South, West Jordan, UT

July 4th 4 - midnight

Thanksgiving Point Independence Day Celebration

Thanksgiving Point Electric Park

July 4th 6 a.m - 11 p.m

Murray Fun Days

269 East Murray Park Ave, SLC, UT

July 4th 11 a.m.

Murray 4th of July Parade

Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray

5500 South State Street, Murray, UT

July 4th 9 a.m

Dry Creek Park 4th of July Breakfast

N 100 W st, Lehi, UT

July 4th 10 a.m - 5 p.m

Salt Lake Liberty Days

This is the Place Heritage Park

2601 Sunnyside Ave S, SLC, UT

July 4th 7 a.m

Oakley Independence Day Celebration

Oakley Rodeo

4300 UT-32, Oakley, UT

July 4th 7 a.m

Duchesne Independence Day Celebration

Roy Park

400 South Center St, Duchesne, UT

July 4th 6-10 p.m

Independence Day Demolition Derby

Millard County Fairgrounds

187 Manzanita Ave, Delta, UT

July 4th 7 a.m

Huntsville Independence Day Celebration

Huntzville, UT

July 4th 7-10 a.m

Duchensne Independence Day - Lions Club Breakfast

Wallace Park

55 N 100 W St, Duchesne, UT

July 4th

Grace Events Center Celebration

1024 US-40, Roosevelt, UT

July 4th Noon - Midnight

Independence Day Centerfield City

130 S Main St, Centerfield, UT

July 4th

North Ogden Cherry Days

North Ogden Park

2750 500 E St, North Ogden, UT

July 4th 10-11 p.m

Independence Day Fireworks

Veterans Memorial Park

1985 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT

July 4th 11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Freedom Fest 2022

Ashley Valley Community Park

500 N 900 W, Vernal, UT

July 4th 8 a.m

Heber Valley Freedom Train

Heber Valley Railroad

450 S 6th W, Heber City, UT