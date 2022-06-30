Independence Day Events
Music, Brews, & BBQ Festival
Snowpine Lodge
10420 Little Cottonwood Rd Suite #1, Alta, UT
July 2nd 8-10 p.m
Independence Day Laser Light Nights
Jordan Park
1060 South 900 West, SLC, UT
July 2nd 10 a.m.
Stadium of Fire
LaVell Edwards Stadium
1700 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT
July 2nd 8 p.m
Tooele 4th of July Celebration: Imagine in Concert Followed by Fireworks
Tooele High School Football Field
294 International Ave, Tooele, UT
July 2nd 5 - 11 p.m
Syracuse 4th of July Celebration
1189 West 1290 South, Syracuse, UT
July 3rd 7:30 p.m.
Patriotic Concert
Bicentennial Park/ Amphitheater
Clearfield, UT
July 4th 5-10 p.m.
4th of July Celebration at the Gateway
400 W 200 South, SLC, UT
July 1-4th Noon - 10 p.m.
Riverton Town Days
1452 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT
July 4th 8:30 a.m.
First Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast
Jordan Meadows Medical Center
3354 West 7800 South, West Jordan, UT
July 4th 4 - midnight
Thanksgiving Point Independence Day Celebration
Thanksgiving Point Electric Park
July 4th 6 a.m - 11 p.m
Murray Fun Days
269 East Murray Park Ave, SLC, UT
July 4th 11 a.m.
Murray 4th of July Parade
Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray
5500 South State Street, Murray, UT
July 4th 9 a.m
Dry Creek Park 4th of July Breakfast
N 100 W st, Lehi, UT
July 4th 10 a.m - 5 p.m
Salt Lake Liberty Days
This is the Place Heritage Park
2601 Sunnyside Ave S, SLC, UT
July 4th 7 a.m
Oakley Independence Day Celebration
Oakley Rodeo
4300 UT-32, Oakley, UT
July 4th 7 a.m
Duchesne Independence Day Celebration
Roy Park
400 South Center St, Duchesne, UT
July 4th 6-10 p.m
Independence Day Demolition Derby
Millard County Fairgrounds
187 Manzanita Ave, Delta, UT
July 4th 7 a.m
Huntsville Independence Day Celebration
Huntzville, UT
July 4th 7-10 a.m
Duchensne Independence Day - Lions Club Breakfast
Wallace Park
55 N 100 W St, Duchesne, UT
July 4th
Grace Events Center Celebration
1024 US-40, Roosevelt, UT
July 4th Noon - Midnight
Independence Day Centerfield City
130 S Main St, Centerfield, UT
July 4th
North Ogden Cherry Days
North Ogden Park
2750 500 E St, North Ogden, UT
July 4th 10-11 p.m
Independence Day Fireworks
Veterans Memorial Park
1985 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT
July 4th 11 a.m - 9 p.m.
Freedom Fest 2022
Ashley Valley Community Park
500 N 900 W, Vernal, UT
July 4th 8 a.m
Heber Valley Freedom Train
Heber Valley Railroad
450 S 6th W, Heber City, UT