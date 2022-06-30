Jordan Lake Algae Test Results Now Available

Raleigh

Jun 30, 2022

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources (DWR) has analyzed water samples taken from Jordan Lake following a reported incident involving two dogs last weekend. It was reported to DWR that the dogs became ill after swimming at the lake’s beach area south of Farrington and nearby boat launch, and one of those dogs later died.

DWR field staff reported no visible signs of algae while collecting samples on Monday. Analyses of the samples showed that the algal community was dominated by cyanobacteria, a group of algae that are commonly found in (and often dominate) North Carolina freshwater systems during the summer but can cause adverse health effects to humans and animals. A preliminary rapid test for microcystin (a type of algal toxin that can be produced by cyanobacteria) did not detect the toxin in the samples. A full ELISA test and analysis performed at DWR’s chemistry lab this week has confirmed the rapid test results, that microcystin was below detection limit for all three samples in that area of the lake.

North Carolina has received no reports of adverse health effects in people at this location.

Toxin production is dynamic and can change rapidly over time and location. Jordan Lake is monitored and routinely sampled by DWR. The last routine sampling and analysis was conducted last Thursday. Results indicated that the algal community was also dominated by cyanobacteria at that time.

DWR has provided samples to several academic partners for additional analyses. Those tests will take several weeks for results to be completed.

Cyanobacteria blooms usually appear bright green but when a bloom starts to decay, the color can change to a milky blue. Decaying algae may produce a strong, foul odor that can impact a large area.

Algae lab results are posted when they become available on DWR’s Algal Bloom Dashboard. The Dashboard allows the public to report potential algae blooms and fish kills.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health (DPH) routinely encourages the public to avoid contact with large accumulations of algae and to prevent children and pets from swimming or ingesting water in an algal bloom.

DPH suggests the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:

Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored, or scummy.

Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking, or eating dead fish that may be present.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake, or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

To report an algal bloom, contact the nearest DEQ regional office or submit a report online. To view reported algal bloom events, visit DWR’s Fish Kill & Algal Bloom Dashboard.

To learn more about algal blooms, visit the DWR website. For more information on the potential health effects from algal blooms, visit the DPH website.

###