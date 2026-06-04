N.C. Coastal Resources Commission to meet June 18

The CRC Science Panel will present its findings regarding oceanfront hardened structures. An in-person public comment period is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 18. The public may sign up to speak upon arrival at the meeting. N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (in person and online) June 18 at 10 a.m.

Double Tree New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle St., New Bern Join the full CRC meeting online. The meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. The order of individual agenda items is subject to change. The CRC establishes policies for the N.C. Coastal Management Program and adopts rules for both CAMA and the N.C. Dredge and Fill Act. The commission designates areas of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas and certifies local land use plans.

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