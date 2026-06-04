Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,238 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Coastal Resources Commission to meet June 18

The CRC Science Panel will present its findings regarding oceanfront hardened structures.   

An in-person public comment period is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 18. The public may sign up to speak upon arrival at the meeting.  

N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (in person and online) 

June 18 at 10 a.m. 
Double Tree New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle St., New Bern 

Join the full CRC meeting online

The meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. The order of individual agenda items is subject to change. 

The CRC establishes policies for the N.C. Coastal Management Program and adopts rules for both CAMA and the N.C. Dredge and Fill Act. The commission designates areas of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas and certifies local land use plans. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

N.C. Coastal Resources Commission to meet June 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.