SiZZmic Transmedia Hits the Billion-Dollar Metaverse Market in an Uber Family-Friendly Earth Shattering Way
SiZZmic Transmedia launches into the metaverse as a family-friendly content creator focusing on three areas: education, esports, and entertainment.
We are creating a distinctive family-friendly metaverse where children can only engage in age-appropriate content, and kids and grandparents can interact and play together even from a great distance.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiZZmic Transmedia, founded by Start-Up Entrepreneur Robert Lanteigne, announces its launch into the metaverse as a family-friendly content creator in three main categories: education, esports, and entertainment. This content will be available in their multi-floor multi-user virtual building named GoBeOn. GoBeOn will have course rooms, gaming areas, shops, studios, meeting spaces, galleries, an auditorium, a rooftop deck, and much more.
— Robert Langeine, Founder
“SiZZmic” is a play on the word seismic meaning earth-shattering, and “Transmedia” in their name means storytelling across many platforms. As the name suggests, they are scheduling and producing courses, events, and concerts in the physical world and they will tell the story of each one utilizing many platforms. As well, each event and NFTs will be available on the metaverse.
“I saw my son and his friends consumed with computer games and gaming consoles and I was concerned for them and their future. Rather than waiting for someone else to do something to make it better for my son, I decided to do something about it myself. From this, SiZZmic Transmedia was born,” said Founder Robert Lanteigne.
According to the CDC, the average child age 8-18 spends seven and a half hours in front of a screen (phone, TV, or computer) each day just for entertainment, of which a whopping four and a half are spent watching TV.
“We are creating a distinctive family-friendly metaverse where children can only engage in age-appropriate content, kids and grandparents can interact and play together even from a great distance, and anyone can play and interact together in a safe and secure way. And as an artist myself, I also wanted to create an active environment in the Metaverse for artists to be on and continue creating,” continued Lanteigne.
Their GoBeOn building will be a home for artists, creators, entertainers, educators, gamers, shop owners, businesses, families, and more.
Currently, the company is mass recruiting artists, gamers, courses, and businesses who want to be in the metaverse. They are also hiring executives and staff as the company is rapidly expanding.
SiZZmic Transmedia is also a proud sponsor of the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization,” BECAUSE NONE SURVIVE ALONE.” “We support their dedication to improving environmental conditions in order to enhance the health and future of all life,” said Lanteigne. For more information visit https://www.earthorganization.org.
Come join the metaverse. For more information visit http://sizzmictransmedia.com or email info@sizzmictransmedia.com.
About SiZZmic Transmedia
SiZZmic Transmedia, founded by Start-Up Entrepreneur Robert Langeine in January 2022, is at the forefront of WEB 3.0 as a metaverse company. They are creating a unique, safe, family-friendly content in three areas: education, sports, and entertainment. They offer cutting-edge fully immersive virtual reality and semi-immersive augmented reality training with custom-made haptic devices for many industries and fields in the metaverse such as glass blowing, welding, sailing, handyman, jewelry design, disaster response, and more. As certified metaverse developers they are also hosting development meet-ups, workshops, and conferences, and producing virtual tradeshows. Creation is in their DNA and their passion for it is contagious!. They are hands-on people who practice what they preach and are actively involved in every facet of the business.
Jeannine Dowdell
SiZZmic Transmedia
+1 727-417-2830
email us here