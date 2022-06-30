The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Powerful Bully Elk

Author Enlightens Human Beings on How Fearless If Someone Suffers Bullying and Becomes A Victim

“The elk kicked poor Margaret and punched my friend Kevin. Pushed several kids down, which my count was eleven. The elk bullied us awful with his strength and power.”—” — William C. McLean.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William C. McLean will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Powerful Bully Elk. It is an illustrated children’s book about a boy who has an insane dream, in fact, a nightmare, about an elk that pursues him through different scenes and bullies him along the way. A story that awakens

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

the techniques of bullying to be used in real life. It highlighted factors regarding bullying behavior and what other compromises it has. It will validate the trauma of children subjected to different kinds of bullying and common forms that result in stress-induced nightmares can take in victims of all ages.

A book is a creative way to explore the more serious themes of bullying and imprint them in the minds of young readers. It is a social and universal problem.

“This is a great book! We ordered it for our third grader to read and then ordered it as a baby gift because it has such a great message. We are from Wyoming and love how closely related it is to our area. Great book!” — Jared Nichols, Amazon Customer Review.

William C. McLean is a Wyoming native and employed as a school counselor in his state. He worked as an educator for the past eighteen years. His hobbies include hiking, reading, golfing, fly fishing, cooking, and many others. Reading about different experiences, places, and situations can be a powerful tool to gain perspective on the world.

The Powerful Bully Elk

Written by: William C. McLean

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.