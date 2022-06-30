The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Origins of AIDS and Autism

Author Shares About Living In A Natural Existence With Knowledge of Medical Insights

Single-cell life exists as the microbe, but it is not fully classified due to the limitation of a microbe’s ability to learn. A microbe barely evolves, let alone learns anything.” — Ronald Besser

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ronald L. Besser has published his book titled The Origins of AIDS and Autism. The book is a unique presentation of ideas and insights from a retired civil engineer that examines several diseases, their effects on humankind and the world, and potential treatments to eradicate them from society forever. Besser was asked what he wants the readers to take away from the book and said, “That human disease of this

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

character is preventable in some measure, but curable when a better understanding of what causes them in the first place. We offer vaccine recipes to do some of that which pharmaceutical companies can prepare or even in an emergency some may be cooked in the kitchen when the medical profession cannot be found.”

Within this easy-to-read text shared for the intelligent layman and those wishing to live a natural existence, Besser begins by exploring the start of AIDS, how it took millions of lives globally, and its treatments and then examines the definition of autism and how to work well. Included are his insights on a sure-fire treatment for Alzheimer’s disease which can be managed at home, how the brain colludes in the fetus to cause autism, and

why all vaccines must have clinical trials before being distributed to the public. Ronald L. Besser is a retired executive administrator for civil engineering firms who graduated from York College. Today, he enjoys writing and studying history, both past, and present. Besser resides in Pennsylvania.

The Origins of AIDS and Autism

Written by: Ronald L. Besser

