Denise Carbone Promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at The Savings Bank
I am pleased to announce Denise Carbone’s promotion to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer,”WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Carbone, former Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at The Savings Bank, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. As a member of the Bank’s executive team, Denise will continue to be responsible for overseeing the Bank’s financial operations and analysis, financial and strategic planning, asset/liability management and modeling and expense control, as well as the Bank’s System’s department, which she assumed in 2021.
Denise serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Donald E. Garrant Foundation and TSB Charitable Foundation and is Treasurer of the Bank’s subsidiary, First Financial Trust, N.A. She is a member of the Bank’s Asset Liability Management, Enterprise Risk Management, and Technology Committees.
Denise joined The Savings Bank in 2014 with more than 20 years of experience in financial operations. She was previously associated with StonehamBank as Vice President and Treasurer and served as Controller and Accounting Manager responsible for the overall financial reporting of the Bank and subsidiaries, investments, liquidity, risk profile and treasury functions, and served as a member of the Bank’s Loan, Investment, Information Management, and Asset Liability Management/Risk Committees. She has also been associated with Lexington Savings Bank and Comfed Savings Bank.
Denise earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Phoenix, and her Associates degree in Accounting from Middlesex Community College. Her professional affiliations include membership in the Boston Chapter of the Financial Managers Society where she served as President, and the Mass Bankers Association.
“I am pleased to announce Denise Carbone’s promotion to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer,” Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer said in announcing the appointment. “In her new role as Executive Vice President, I am confident that she will continue to provide inspiring leadership with a dedication to the best interests of the Bank, its employees, and the communities we serve in mind. I look forward to working with her in this new position.”
