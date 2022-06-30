PECO to Restrict Route 611 (Old York Road) Weeknights for Utility Improvements in Montgomery County

06/30/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a lane closure on Route 611 (Old York Road) between Madeira Avenue and Baeder Road, in Abington Township and Jenkintown Borough, Montgomery County, beginning Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weeknights from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Friday, August 26, with a possibility of work during those hours on a Saturday or Sunday night.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.







Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









# # #

















