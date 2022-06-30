Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,857 in the last 365 days.

Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 28 Long-term Closure Extended in Aspinwall

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will be extended.

The closure of the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to northbound Route 28 will be extended through mid-August due to unforeseen repair and replacement of damaged of Mechanically Stabilized Earth wall straps, material procurement, and added work to the mainline Route 28 bridge structure over Center Avenue. Ramp traffic will continue to be detoured around-the-clock.

Posted Detour

Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28

  • From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall

  • Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road

  • Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

  • End detour

Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28

  • From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28

  • Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler

  • Turn left onto Kittanning Street

  • Turn right onto Crescent Street

  • Turn right onto Grant Avenue

  • Turn right onto southbound Route 8

  • Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning

  • Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange

  • End detour

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 28 Long-term Closure Extended in Aspinwall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.