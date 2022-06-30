Single lane closure of Farrington Highway in Mākaha for speed hump install, starts July 5

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Mākaha and West Oʻahu community motorists of a single lane closure on Farrington Highway near Keaʻau Beach Park at Makau Street starting Tuesday, July 5 for the installation of speed humps.

Project hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an estimated completion date of Friday, July 8. The purpose of the project is to reduce driving speeds and increase safety for pedestrians at the park, residential area and Mākaha Beach. In addition to the asphalt speed humps, the project scope will include painting advance warning pavement markings, installing new street signage, and relocating existing signs.

Roadwork signage will be deployed in advance to raise awareness to the project and flaggers will be present to assist with traffic flow during working hours. Expect delays when traveling through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

To keep informed of all scheduled HDOT construction and maintenance work, view our roadwork lists, posted each Friday to our website, at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

