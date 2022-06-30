Submit Release
Nighttime paving work of Kalanianaole Avenue in Keaukaha begins Tuesday, July 5

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Keaukaha motorists of a nighttime pavement resurfacing and reconstruction project resulting in a single lane closure of Kalanianaole Avenue, between Kamehameha Avenue and Kauhane Avenue, beginning Tuesday evening, July 5.

To avoid conflict with the County’s Kalanianaole Reconstruction work during the daytime, HDOTʻs project is scheduled for Monday – Thursday nights (excluding Fridays, weekends and holidays) between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The work will consist of adjusting manholes, cold planing, resurfacing and reconstruction of existing pavement. The HDOT project is estimated to conclude August 3, weather permitting.

For your safety, please obey traffic and construction signage and expect delays through the work zone. To stay current on scheduled HDOT construction and maintenance work, view our weekly roadwork list, posted each Friday to our website, at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

