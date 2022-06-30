Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On U.S. Supreme Court Decision To Uphold Biden Administration’s Termination Of Remain-In-Mexico Policy

TEXAS, June 30 - June 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court upheld the Biden Administration’s decision to terminate the Remain-in-Mexico policy in Biden v. Texas:

“The Supreme Court’s decision upholding DHS’s termination of the Remain-in-Mexico policy will only embolden the Biden Administration’s open border policies. More than fifty people recently died in a trailer—people who were allowed to cross our border illegally because of President Biden’s policies. Reinstating and fully enforcing Remain-in-Mexico would deter thousands more migrants from making that deadly trek, and President Biden should take that simple step to secure the border because it is the only humane thing to do.”

