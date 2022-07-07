Tignis and M Ventures/Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Announce Series A Funding for Sustainability in Semiconductor Mfg.
Introductions for Tignis and M Ventures Accelerated through Global Semiconductor Industry Association SEMI Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability ProgramSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, U.S.A., July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tignis, a technology innovator in AI process control for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it has received Series A funding from M Ventures, the strategic corporate venture arm of Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany—a leading science and technology company. This investment brings Tignis’ total Series A funding received in 2022 to $10 million. Tignis was introduced to M Ventures through the SEMI Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability program.
Tignis will use the funds for sustainability-focused product development and semiconductor industry expansion. Tignis’ technologies are currently in use by multiple top-five global semiconductor equipment companies, with signed contracts in place to provide AI process control technology for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing tools.
“M Ventures possesses tremendous vision, semiconductor industry expertise and technological excellence, and we look forward to the value our relationship with them will bring,” said Jon Herlocker, president and CEO of Tignis. “Advanced process control for semiconductor manufacturing is key to getting new materials and processes qualified, and our funding from M Ventures will help advance Tignis in our continued innovation. Our PAICe physics-driven AI computational modeling and monitoring platform accelerates next-generation semiconductor manufacturing—from equipment R&D to reliable high-yield chip fabrication capability. The Year 1 SEMI Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability program was an excellent venue for connecting early-stage companies like Tignis with key industry players, and resulted in our relationship with M Ventures.”
“We are focused on identifying and financing novel solutions to some of the most difficult challenges, with sustainability being an important pillar,” shared Owen Lozman, managing director of M Ventures. “We support ideas driven by great entrepreneurs, helping translate innovation towards commercial success. We are pleased to help support Tignis in their expansion of advanced process control technologies in semiconductor manufacturing. Industry leaders are looking toward AI and machine learning to achieve their goals for developing next-generation semiconductor technology while meeting sustainability targets. Tignis brings an impressive track record in delivering physics-driven AI computational modeling and monitoring for mission-critical processes.”
“We’re pleased about this important outcome for Tignis and M Ventures,” shared James Amano, senior director, EHS and Sustainability at SEMI. “Our SEMI Startups for Semiconductor Sustainability program is focused on connecting the world’s top early-stage businesses to semiconductor industry leaders and making introductions to VCs looking for insights on future investment opportunities in sustainable technologies. We’re proud to have had a pivotal role in fostering the introduction between Tignis and the M Ventures team during our Year 1 event.”
Tignis PAICe Product Suite
For semiconductor equipment manufacturers, Tignis’ PAICe Maker physics-driven AI computational modeling platform accelerates next-generation semiconductor manufacturing—from equipment R&D to reliable high-yield chip fabrication capability. Tignis allows machinery to have the power of AI and machine learning built-in, enabling the best control parameters to optimize each manufacturing run or batch.
For semiconductor fabricators, Tignis’ PAICe Monitor enables process engineers and equipment technicians to leverage Tignis’ Digital Twin Query language to transform in-product fault diagnosis into continuous real-time monitoring. Fabricators can diagnose increasingly complex problems and resolve nonstandard events in the production line, improve processes, and review technological health and stability. This results in improved productivity, higher yield in high volume production, faster cycle time, and cost savings.
About M Ventures
M Ventures (www.m-ventures.com/us) is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Its evergreen mandate is to invest in innovative technologies and products with the potential to significantly impact the core business areas of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. From its headquarters in Amsterdam and offices in Germany, US and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by great entrepreneurs. M Ventures takes an active role in its portfolio companies and teams up with entrepreneurs and co-investors to translate innovation towards commercial success. M Ventures focuses on identifying and financing novel solutions to some of the most difficult challenges.
About Tignis
Tignis (https://tignis.com) specializes in AI-powered process control with a physics and engineering foundation. Headquartered in Seattle, the company develops and sells innovative software solutions that use AI and machine learning to enable next-generation manufacturing processes—increasing manufacturing yield, decreasing process downtime, and reducing costs. Actively working with the world’s top semiconductor equipment manufacturers, Tignis also has a proven track record of empowering other large-scale mission-critical industries. Tignis solutions are deployed in hundreds of facilities worldwide.
