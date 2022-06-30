Visitor Arrival Recovery Rate Lower in May

Posted on Jun 30, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: June 30, 2022

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 776,375 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in May 2022, representing a 91.6 percent recovery from May 2019. Though this recovery rate is lower than that of April (96.3%), it is the second highest recovery rate since March 2020. Visitors spent $1.56 billion in the state in May, an increase of 10.6 percent compared to the $1.41 billion reported for May 2019.

Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals by Major Market

Of the total visitors, 774,144 arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 2,231 visitors arrived by cruise ships. In comparison, 847,396 visitors (-8.4%) arrived by air (-7.4%) and by cruise ships (-80.3%) in May 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in May 2022 was 8.87 days, up from 8.37 days (+6.0%) in May 2019.

The statewide average daily census¹ was 222,071 visitors in May 2022 compared to 228,768 visitors (-2.9%) in May 2019.

In May 2022, 453,989 visitors arrived by air from the U.S. West, an increase of 17.1 percent compared to 387,844 visitors in May 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $782.7 million in May 2022, up 38.8 percent from $564 million in May 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in May 2022 ($206 per person) was much higher compared to May 2019 ($174 per person, +18.7%).

There were 222,144 visitors from the U.S. East in May 2022, an 11.4 percent growth compared to the 199,344 visitors in May 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $550.3 million in May 2022, up 40.2 percent from $392.4 million in May 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in May 2022 ($259 per person) increased substantially in comparison to May 2019 ($211 per person, +22.6%).

There were 7,167 visitors from Japan in May 2022 compared to 113,226 visitors (-93.7%) in May 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $15.6 million in May 2022 compared to $162.4 million

(-90.4%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in May 2022 ($245 per person) was slightly higher compared to May 2019 ($244 per person, +0.4%).

In May 2022, 25,320 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 26,424 visitors (-4.2%) in May 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $55.4 million in May 2022, compared to $48.3 million (+14.8%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in May 2022 ($204 per person) increased compared to May 2019 ($170 per person, +20%).

In May 2022, there were 65,523 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 109,220 visitors (-40%) from All Other International Markets in May 2019.

In May 2022, a total of 5,049 trans-Pacific flights with 1,039,362 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,085 flights with 1,118,421 seats in May 2019.

Through the first five months of 2022, total visitor spending was $7.39 billion, up 2.3 percent from $7.23 billion in the first five months of 2019. A total of 3,588,405 visitors arrived in the first five months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first five months of 2019 at 4,224,071 visitors (-15%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In May 2022, 351,217 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 102,706 visitors came from the Mountain region. The majority of the U.S. West visitors in May 2022 have visited Hawaii before (76.3%) while 23.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.7 percent of the U.S. West visitors in May 2022 stayed in hotels, 18.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.4 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 9.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first five months of 2022 there were 2,124,876 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 1,805,355 visitors (+17.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $3.96 billion in the first five months of 2022 compared to $2.75 billion (+44.3%) in the first five months of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2022 was $218 per person, up significantly from $177 per person (+23.5%) in the first five months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first five months of 2019.

U.S. East: In May 2022, South Atlantic (55,183 visitors), West South Central (52,591 visitors) and East North Central (38,163 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Over half of U.S. East visitors in May 2022 have visited Hawaii before (53.1%) while 46.9 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.5 percent of the U.S. East visitors in May 2022 stayed in hotels, 14.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 7.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first five months of 2022, 1,015,020 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 946,137 visitors (+7.3%) in the first five months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $2.45 billion in the first five months of 2022 compared to $1.92 billion (+27.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2022 rose to $243 per person compared to $208 per person (+16.7%) in the first five months of 2019. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first five months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 7,167 visitors in May 2022, 6,676 arrived on international flights and 491 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in May 2022 were repeat visitors (82.7%) while 17.3 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 58.4 percent of the visitors in May 2022 stayed in hotels, 23.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 16.6 percent stayed in timeshares and 4.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first five months of 2022 there were 22,984 visitors from Japan compared to 607,643 visitors (-96.2%) in the first five months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $62.4 million in the first five months of 2022 compared to $850.4 million (-92.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2022 decreased to $226 per person from $239 per person (-5.7%) in the first five months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent more on lodging, food and beverage, and transportation, but less on shopping, and entertainment and recreation compared to the first five months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 25,320 visitors in May 2022, 17,191 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,129 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of ten Canadian visitors in May 2022 were repeat visitors (60.2%) while 39.8 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 56.7 percent of Canadian visitors in May 2022 stayed in hotels, 24.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares, and 4.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first five months of 2022 there were 175,500 visitors from Canada compared to 296,362 visitors (-40.8%) in the first five months of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $408.6 million in the first five months of 2022, compared to $606.7 million (-32.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2022 rose to $181 per person from $166 per person (+8.5%) in the first five months of 2019. Lodging, transportation, shopping, and food and beverage expenses were higher while entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to the first five months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 416,091 visitors to Oahu in May 2022 compared to 508,088 visitors

(-18.1%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $732.1 million compared to $691.1 million (+5.9%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 96,975 visitors in May 2022 compared to 109,584 visitors (-11.5%) in May 2019.

Through the first five months of 2022, there were 1,822,584 visitors to Oahu compared to 2,462,487 visitors (-26%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2022, total visitor spending was $3.22 billion compared to $3.29 billion (-2.2%) in the first five months of 2019.

Maui: There were 247,280 visitors to Maui in May 2022 compared to 251,665 visitors (-1.7%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $454.3 million compared to $400.4 million (+13.5%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 61,441 visitors in May 2022 compared to 60,389 visitors (+1.7%) in May 2019.

Through the first five months of 2022, there were 1,117,725 visitors to Maui compared to 1,226,608 visitors (-8.9%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.24 billion compared to $2.13 billion (+5%) in the first five months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 115,243 visitors to Kauai in May 2022 compared to 112,106 visitors (+2.8%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $177.3 million compared to $149.9 million (+18.3%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,950 visitors in May 2022, up from 25,376 visitors (+10.1%) in May 2019.

Through the first five months of 2022, there were 510,622 visitors to Kauai compared to 551,749 visitors (-7.5%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2022, total visitor spending was $823.9 million compared to $767.6 million (+7.3%) in the first five months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 139,953 visitors to Hawaii Island in May 2022 compared to 139,696 visitors (+0.2%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $184.5 million compared to $154.2 million (+19.6%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 34,054 visitors in May 2022 compared to 30,255 visitors (+12.6%) in May 2019.

Through the first five months of 2022, there were 655,286 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 716,797 visitors (-8.6) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.04 billion compared to $949.7 million (+9.1%) in the first five months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,317 scheduled flights with 844,527 seats in May 2022 compared to 3,627 flights with 727,060 seats in May 2019.

There was reduced service from Denver (28,444 seats, -13.9%), Portland (34,685, -14.9%) and San Francisco (110,287, -12.5%) compared to 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Anchorage (5,480, +11.2%), Las Vegas (44,652 +91.2%), Long Beach (22,379 +282%), Los Angeles (228,234 +0.9%), Oakland (54,999 +0.6%), Phoenix (55,273, +64.4%), Sacramento (30,577 +63.4%), Salt Lake City (8,547, +41.7%), San Diego (55,287, +88.9%), San Jose (58,543, +70.6%), and Seattle (97,375 +7.8%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,859 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana, California (+3,906 seats, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in May 2022 compared to May 2019.

U.S. East: There were 346 scheduled flights with 97,939 seats in May 2022 compared to 324 flights with 91,735 seats in May 2019.

There was reduced service from Boston (5,004 seats, -18.2%), Dallas (27,321, -6.5%), Houston (10,110, -10.4%), Minneapolis (5,389, -4.8%) and Washington D.C. (960, -68.4%) compared to 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (8,691, +2%), Chicago (17,694, +38.9%) and Newark (7,555, +1.5%). Recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,892, started April 2021) and Orlando, Florida (+3,614, started March 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in May 2022 compared to May 2019.

Japan: There were 89 scheduled flights with 20,509 seats in May 2022 compared to 641 scheduled flights with 161,248 seats in May 2019.

In May 2022, there was reduced service from Osaka (1,112 seats, -96.9%), Tokyo-Haneda (6,748, -72.9%) and Tokyo-Narita (12,649, -84.6%) compared to May 2019. There was no service from Fukuoka (-1,808), Nagoya (-12,607), and Sapporo (-3,892) during the month.

Canada: There were 124 scheduled flights with 22,169 seats in May 2022 compared to 93 scheduled flights with 20,026 seats in May 2019. Only flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated in May 2022 and in May 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 61 scheduled flights with 18,554 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (15,539) in May 2022. In May 2019, there were 136 scheduled flights with 41,905 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,690) and Sydney (24,349).

There were 61 scheduled flights with 18,554 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (15,539) in May 2022. In May 2019, there were 136 scheduled flights with 41,905 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,690) and Sydney (24,349). New Zealand: Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended in May 2022. There were 33 scheduled flights with 9,252 seats in May 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats in May 2019 with service from Beijing (3,081) and Shanghai (7,592).

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats in May 2019 with service from Beijing (3,081) and Shanghai (7,592). Korea: There were 55 scheduled flights with 17,629 seats from Seoul in May 2022 compared to 80 flights with 24,949 seats in May 2019.

There were 55 scheduled flights with 17,629 seats from Seoul in May 2022 compared to 80 flights with 24,949 seats in May 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,284 seats in May 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 32 scheduled flights with 11,200 seats from Guam in May 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats in May 2019.

There were 32 scheduled flights with 11,200 seats from Guam in May 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats in May 2019. Philippines: There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,326 seats from Manila in May 2022 compared to 22 flights with 6,798 seats in May 2019.

There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,326 seats from Manila in May 2022 compared to 22 flights with 6,798 seats in May 2019. Samoa: Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in May 2022. There were five flights with 820 seats in May 2019.

Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in May 2022. There were five flights with 820 seats in May 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in May 2022. There were five flights with 820 seats in May 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in May 2022. There were five flights with 820 seats in May 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct air service from Majuro in May 2022. There were 18 flights with 2,948 seats in May 2019.

There was no direct air service from Majuro in May 2022. There were 18 flights with 2,948 seats in May 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in May 2019. American Samoa: There was no direct air service from Pago Pago in May 2022. There were nine flights with 2,502 seats in May 2019.

There was no direct air service from Pago Pago in May 2022. There were nine flights with 2,502 seats in May 2019. French Polynesia: There was no direct air service from Papeete in May 2022. There were four flights with 1,112 seats in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2022, there were 25,220 trans-Pacific flights and 5,262,494 seats compared to 25,330 flights and 5,567,901 seats in the first five months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In May 2022, 2,231 visitors came to Hawaii via two out-of-state cruise ships. Both out-of-state cruise ships that came in May 2022 had turnaround tours. The visitors that arrived on the out-of-state cruise ships toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to embark the ship, toured the islands, then most of them left with the ships to visit the next port.

In addition to the 3,998 visitors that flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships, another 4,426 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

In May 2019, 11,338 visitors arrived on four out-of-state cruise ships. There were no turnaround tours. Another 9,380 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first five months of 2022, 28,063 visitors entered the state via 20 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 3,998 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 8,821 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2019, 76,297 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 35 out-of-state cruise ships and 51,620 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

This is the 13th consecutive month that U.S. visitor arrivals have been higher than the same month in 2019. The U.S. market is on record pace for year-end arrivals while the international market remains low. Overall year to date visitor arrivals are 15 percent below 2019 levels while visitor spending is 2.3 percent above.

Japanese visitor arrivals are at the highest in the month of May since April 2020. All visitors spent 10.6 percent, or $150 million more, in the Hawaiian Islands in the month of May compared to May 2019.

In the second half of 2022, we see a slow-down in flights from the U.S. mainland. However, we are looking forward to the steady return of international visitors, with an increase in arrivals from Japan.

We must remain vigilant because of the global uncertainty of rising fuel costs, reduction in airline routes, staffing shortages, inflation, cost of goods, and the currency exchange rates, which are contributing factors in a traveler’s decision on their destination of choice. Let’s not take for granted and rely on past traveler choices for the first time or return visitor coming for a Hawaii vacation. Instead, we must be focused and resilient in this globally competitive and evolving travel economy by concentrating our efforts on a regenerative stewardship program, taking care of our natural resources, refreshing our events and attractions, and investing in healthy communities, which will only make the visitor industry stronger and more vibrant.

COVID-19 and its variants have not gone away, so as an island family, we must continue to look out for each other and remain vigilant in the fight against the virus.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

Hawaii’s visitor industry continued to see gradual recovery in May, primarily fueled by increased visitor spending from the U.S. and Canada. These visitors infused dollars into our economy that circulated in our shops, restaurants, accommodations, activities, attractions, and community-based festivals and events. Additionally, it supported small businesses while providing ample career opportunities for kamaaina families throughout Hawaii.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

