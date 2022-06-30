The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Memoire Memes

Heartfelt Memoir Involving Author’s Life from Childhood to Adolescence Provides Motivation and Inspiration For All

Sharing these life reflections and experiences can inspire many people to be motivated that you are not alone and, collectively you can reach your dreams, plans, and aspirations in life.”
— Authors Press Representative

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Henrietta Abbey was one of the featured authors at the Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Memoire Memes. The book is an autobiography of the gripping life of the author. It narrates her life history, school, and the institution she attended in her childhood until she grew up to adolescence. It shares a section where she migrated to the United States and experienced marriage and motherhood that did not last long. In this event, she pauses and questions why such things and events happened to her life.

In the last part of the book, she reflects on the lessons that she received and moves forward with positivity in mind. Sharing these life reflections and experiences can inspire many people to be motivated that you are not alone and, collectively you can reach your dreams, plans, and aspirations in life.

Dr. Henrietta Abbey originated from Accra, Ghana. After she graduated from her secondary education, she started working for the Statistical Service in Ghana and joined a drama group, wrote, and recited poems at her local church. In 1995, Dr. Abbey migrated to the United States and resided in the Bronx. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood and started working for the Police Department in Manhattan and the Bronx. She received awards for her work and her church.

Memoire Memes
Written by: Dr. Henrietta Abbey
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

2022 Los Angeles Times festival of Books Featured Books

You just read:

The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Memoire Memes

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Where Is My Home?
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Apostles Methodology to Interpret Scripture
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Jah Is Our God
View All Stories From This Author