Recruiting for Good Sponsors Party A Sweet Day in The USA On The 4th of July

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest Santa Monica foodie parties on the 4th of July to celebrate talented professionals and kids.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to kickass and party for good ...attend the sweetest party ever...celebrating you!"
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in The USA; the sweetest foodie parties in Santa Monica to celebrate talented kids and professionals on The 4th of July.
How to Attend A Sweet Day in the USA?
Kids who attend A Sweet Day in LA; party on July 2nd, and drawing are the best will earn invites for special foodie events.
Talented professionals who want to attend events email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; let her know where you work, and how you make a positive impact in the community.
Recruiting for Good will sponsor one hour foodie parties (be on time or you will be miss all the fun); breakfast (pancake party), lunch party (Pizza Good for You), and ice cream for everyone (limited rewards at each event)!
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
