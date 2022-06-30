The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Loukas and the Game of Chance

Reimagined the Greek Folktale into Hallmarks of Classic

It is a reimagined Greek folktale and was illuminated with dramatic involvement that provides dark intrigue that fills the haunting story of human struggle, courage, and resilience.” — Anthony l. Manna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Anthony L. Manna will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Loukas and the Game of Chance. A highly memorable fable about Loukas is when one day, when he is playing his flute at the seawall, he becomes friends with an unknown talking, dancing snake that will give him fortune and favor. However, he loses all his wealth and family. He set off on a faithless journey through a frightening forest filled with suspense and strange creatures to find Destiny, her son Ilion, the Sun, and her daughter Luna, the Moon.

“Loukas and the Game of Chance is a fantastic read! I was initially drawn to the book by the beautiful pen and ink illustrations throughout the pages. The story itself turned out to be equally intriguing. A reimagined Greek folktale filled with mystery and adventure, Loukas and the Game of Chance is not only an engaging story but teaches valuable lessons about courage, resourcefulness, loyalty, friendship, and most importantly, learning from one’s mistakes. As a 4th grade teacher, I highly recommend parents and teachers check out this book and its accompanying educational activities.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“A wealthy man discovers the consequences of selfishness and the possibility of redemption in a middle-grade fantasy inspired by Greek folktales. A splendid folktale that may appeal to fans of short stories and folklore.” — Kirkus Reviews.

Loukas and the Game of Chance

Written by: Anthony L. Manna

