Cobra Man releases new single Cool, Nice

Los Angeles Power Disco Group Cobra Man debuts new single Cool, Nice and music video in advance of their highly anticipated summer tour beginning July 13th.

We wrote new single Cool, Nice after a frusterating conversation that was met with robotic responses Cool, Nice. The song is about a desire to break down the modern day barriers of communication.” — Cobra Man

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Power Disco didn’t exist before COBRA MAN got together, and now it’s here to stay. At lawless parties all over East LA, Andy Harry and Sarah Rayne built massive art installations and invented a brand-new genre of music in the process. Now, their sexy, infectious, urgent anthems power up an even bigger party, with the whole world as their stage.Gearing up for a highly anticipated summer tour, the Duo known as COBRA MAN has released a new single as well as a video HERE to go along with it. Cool, Nice is the name of the track. “ We wrote Cool, Nice after a frustrating conversation that was met with a rolodex of robotic cool, nice, awesome responses. It’s about a desire to break down the modern barriers of communication the band says.“They’re the kind of band with choruses that will bounce around your head for weeks,” wrote Thrasher Magazine in a glowing profile. “Even the most introverted of us will consider crowd surfing at one of their shows.” COBRA MAN actually arose from the vibrant culture famously covered by the long-running publication; Rayne and Harris joined forces to create music for skateboard company The Worble’s 2017 skate video New Driveway. Once they got going, the duo simply never stopped.COBRA MAN wrote standalone singles “Heatwave” (2020) and “Power Up” (2021) with Bonnie McKee, co-writer on massive hits by Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Kesha. One fan on Bandcamp declared “Power Up” “a ridiculously catchy amalgamation of [‘80s] ZZ Top and Heart.” Today a 7-person ensemble, COBRA MAN delivers its message with music in the spirit of classic stadium anthems. Songs like “Heatwave,” “Living in Hell,” and “Light Me Up” already account for millions of streams. COBRA MAN devotees streamed “Bad Feeling” more than 2 million times on Spotify alone.You can catch COBRA MAN on tour this summer. Dates for the tour below :Wednesday July 13th San Francisco, CA IndependentFriday July 15th Seattle, WA The CrocodileSaturday July 16th Portland, OR Wonder BallroomTuesday July 19th Salt Lake City, UT Urban LoungeWednesday July 20th Denver, CO Marquis TheatreFriday July 22nd Minneapolis, MN Fine LineSaturday July 23rd Chicago, IL Empty BottleSunday July 24th Chicago, IL Empty BottleTuesday June 26th Boston, MA Brighton Music HallWednesday July 27th New York, NY Bowery BallroomThursday July 28th Philadelphia, PA Underground ArtsSaturday July 30th Atlanta, GA Terminal WestSunday July 31st Nashville, TN Basement EastMonday August 1st Memphis, TN Hi-ToneTuesday August 2nd Austin, TX ParishThursday August 4th Phoenix, AZ Valley BarFriday August 5th Los Angeles, CA The BelascoYou can follow COBRA MAN HERE:@cobra_manFor more information about COBRA MAN please contactJenni WeinmanThe Current Co.Weinman@thecurrentco.com

