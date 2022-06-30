Cobra Man releases new single Cool, Nice
Los Angeles Power Disco Group Cobra Man debuts new single Cool, Nice and music video in advance of their highly anticipated summer tour beginning July 13th.
We wrote new single Cool, Nice after a frusterating conversation that was met with robotic responses Cool, Nice. The song is about a desire to break down the modern day barriers of communication.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Power Disco didn’t exist before COBRA MAN got together, and now it’s here to stay. At lawless parties all over East LA, Andy Harry and Sarah Rayne built massive art installations and invented a brand-new genre of music in the process. Now, their sexy, infectious, urgent anthems power up an even bigger party, with the whole world as their stage.
— Cobra Man
Gearing up for a highly anticipated summer tour, the Duo known as COBRA MAN has released a new single as well as a video HERE to go along with it. Cool, Nice is the name of the track. “ We wrote Cool, Nice after a frustrating conversation that was met with a rolodex of robotic cool, nice, awesome responses. It’s about a desire to break down the modern barriers of communication the band says.
“They’re the kind of band with choruses that will bounce around your head for weeks,” wrote Thrasher Magazine in a glowing profile. “Even the most introverted of us will consider crowd surfing at one of their shows.” COBRA MAN actually arose from the vibrant culture famously covered by the long-running publication; Rayne and Harris joined forces to create music for skateboard company The Worble’s 2017 skate video New Driveway. Once they got going, the duo simply never stopped.
COBRA MAN wrote standalone singles “Heatwave” (2020) and “Power Up” (2021) with Bonnie McKee, co-writer on massive hits by Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Kesha. One fan on Bandcamp declared “Power Up” “a ridiculously catchy amalgamation of [‘80s] ZZ Top and Heart.” Today a 7-person ensemble, COBRA MAN delivers its message with music in the spirit of classic stadium anthems. Songs like “Heatwave,” “Living in Hell,” and “Light Me Up” already account for millions of streams. COBRA MAN devotees streamed “Bad Feeling” more than 2 million times on Spotify alone.
You can catch COBRA MAN on tour this summer. Dates for the tour below :
Wednesday July 13th San Francisco, CA Independent
Friday July 15th Seattle, WA The Crocodile
Saturday July 16th Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
Tuesday July 19th Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Wednesday July 20th Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
Friday July 22nd Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
Saturday July 23rd Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Sunday July 24th Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Tuesday June 26th Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Wednesday July 27th New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
Thursday July 28th Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
Saturday July 30th Atlanta, GA Terminal West
Sunday July 31st Nashville, TN Basement East
Monday August 1st Memphis, TN Hi-Tone
Tuesday August 2nd Austin, TX Parish
Thursday August 4th Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
Friday August 5th Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
You can follow COBRA MAN HERE:
@cobra_man
www.cobra-man.com/
For more information about COBRA MAN please contact
Jenni Weinman
The Current Co.
Weinman@thecurrentco.com
Jenni Weinman
The Current Co.
+1 310-770-8871
email us here
Cool, Nice