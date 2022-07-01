MarketsandMarkets Plant Based Food Solutions Crystal Ball Event – From A Fringe Trend to Mainstay
PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 5-7 years, increased concerns pertaining to animal welfare, ethics & climate change have led a huge chunk of population to shift partially or completely to a plant-based diet. With millions turning vegan, companies have grasped that plant based food options were no more simply a trend or a niche, but a sustainable way of life.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS PLANT BASED FOOD SOLUTIONS CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 21st of JULY 2022 aims to explore what factors are driving the immense growth of plant-based alternatives, why people are opting against meat consumption, be it through ethical beliefs or with regards to adverse effects on climate change through the emission of greenhouse gases during meat & dairy production.
By convening leading experts of the industry, the 90-minute virtual panel shall discuss the various types of nourishing food options being innovated every year, challenges in adoption, regulatory concerns & safety as well as major opportunities to be tapped into as the global plan based food markets is estimated to grow to 77.8 Billion US Dollars by 2025.
Register & Join us to gain an insightful & enriching outlook into the industry!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Growing demand for vegan, vegetarian & free from animal source food options.
• Plant based meat solutions - ready to eat packaged products & other opportunities.
• Retaining the taste, texture, and sensory profile of plant-based food products are the major challenges for the manufacturers. How are these factors managed by plant-based food manufacturers to mimic the taste and texture of plant-based food products?
• How are start-ups planning to fulfil the unmet needs and growing demand for alternate proteins in the future?
CATCH A GLIMPSE OF THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE!
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• KUSHAL CHANDAK, Vice President of R&D, PURIS FOODS
• RICK RAY, Sales, New Ingredient Development from Grains, Brewing Sciences & Protein Research, AXIOM FOODS
• MARY HIGGS, Business Development Manager - Dairy/Plant Proteins, BATORY FOODS
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY!
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
