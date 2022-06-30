Submit Release
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislative Column for June 30, 2022

A Reason to Celebrate

Like so many other Americans, I’ve been looking forward to celebrating the Independence Day holiday. With July 4 festivities planned throughout Platte and Buchanan counties, there are plenty of opportunities to express our patriotism and honor the legacy of our Founding Fathers. Fireworks displays are planned for St. Joseph and Parkville, while community events, such as Platte City’s Main Street festival, offer fun for the entire family. I hope everyone has an opportunity to share in at least some of these activities. Our great nation, and the ideals that inspired it are worthy of celebration.

Before turning my attention to the weekend, I took time to gather with members of law enforcement to witness Missouri’s governor sign into law legislation I sponsored to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The governor, himself a long-time law enforcement officer, traveled to KCPD headquarters to put his pen to Senate Bill 678. I filed this legislation in direct response to efforts by the city council of Kansas City to strip $42 million from the department’s budget in 2021. My bill revises a seven-decade-old state statute requiring Kansas City to devote a minimum of 20% of its budget to the police department. Under the bill signed by the governor, that threshold increases to 25%.

Again, I encourage everyone to get out this July 4th weekend and take part in the festivities. We live in a great nation and should never take our liberties for granted. If you’re celebrating Independence Day at home, please be safe. Let’s all have a joyous holiday.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of Platte and Buchanan counties in the Missouri Senate. Please contact my office at (573) 751-2183, or visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

