The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Poke O’Dare

The Mysterious Murder of Old Apena and the Great Thumb Fire of Michigan in 1881

“A sky of flame, of smoke a heavenful, the earth a mass of burning coals, the mighty trees, is how the Michigan fire of 1881 was described in a history of Sanilac County.”—” — Michigan History Stories for The Great Thumb Fire of 1881.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Wayne T. Diemond will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Poke O’Dare. Thebook is about the murder mystery of Old Alpena dating back into the lumbering days of Michigan and some characters of the era. It briefly narrates the historical event of The Great Thumb Fire of 1881. The fire destroyed major counties in the state and altered the landscape. These killings are

unsolved to this date.

Based on the Signal Service Notes from the The Michigan Forest Fires of 1881, “The summer of 1881 was excessively dry, and the drought had done its work nowhere more effectively than in the wide, blunt, tongue of land which lies between Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. At the northern end of this tongue is Huron County. South of Huron is the countries of Tuscola and Sanilac, the latter bordering on the lake. Lapeer County lies south partly of Tuscola and partly of Sanilac. These are the counties that suffered from the great fires.”

Most of the dialogue in the book is speculative but the facts of the stories are based on actual events and real people.

Poke O’Dare

Written by: Wayne T. Diemond

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.