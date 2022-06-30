Revolutionary Weekend at Hubbardton Battlefield July 9-10

Media Contacts

REVOLUTIONARY WEEKEND AT HUBBARDTON BATTLEFIELD

The largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in Northern New England

HUBBARDTON, Vt. – The sights and sounds of the American Revolution will come alive at the Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend in Hubbardton, VT, on July 9 and 10, 2022. This full-scale living history weekend at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site commemorates the Revolutionary War battle fought on July 7, 1777. Hours for the event are Saturday July 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday July 10, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The public and media are welcome.

“Hubbardton Battlefield allows you to experience history where it happened,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer. “This is a nationally significant site honoring the Revolutionary War’s only battle to be fought solely in what would become Vermont, and this reenactment weekend brings it to life 245 years later.”

British and German troops ran into stubborn American resistance in Hubbardton on July 7, 1777. After hours of intense fighting, Crown forces would win the day, but this contest would ultimately contribute to turning the tide for the Patriot cause. To commemorate this iconic battle, scores of reenactors from around the northeast will set up camps to present this colorful history pageant, the largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in northern New England.

The weekend will offer a chance for visitors to experience a bygone era with hands-on-history activities for all ages and interests. Visitors will be able to walk through the colonial encampment; interact with reenactors illustrating 1777; and observe tactical and artillery demonstrations and camp life. Special activities are offered for children, sutlers—or civilian merchants—provide a colonial shopping experience, and presentations by historians and reenactors will be given throughout the weekend.

“This event is only possible because of the great support of reenactors and the local community,” said Historic Sites Regional Administrator Elsa Gilbertson. “People from all walks of life and from all over the northeast come to Hubbardton to present this full-scale reenactment for the public; it is an important moment in our history that should be both commemorated and shared.”

For further Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend information and event listings, visit our website and Facebook page at Vermont State Historic Sites.

