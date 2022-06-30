Bridge Preservation Work Continues in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is continuing with bridge preservation work on two bridges in Clinton County.

Bridge locations are Route 1002 (Island Road) in Dunstable Township and Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad in Renovo.

The Island Road (SR 1002) bridge has seen work activity since early April. Through July 7, the bridge will remain closed and a detour using Island Road, Route 150, East Water Street, and North Washington Street remains in effect. Starting Friday, July 8, the Island bridge will be open to traffic and work will continue under daylight signing and roadway flagging. Work at this location will last through July and mainly includes substructure repairs. Preservation work on this bridge will improve its sufficiency rating from poor to good.

During the last week of July, temporary traffic signals will be set to "flash" on the Route 120 bridge in Renovo near the Dollar General store. Starting August 2, those signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern as work gets underway. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202 feet long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into November. Work had been expected to start in May but changes to the contractor's schedule have led to an early August start.

Work activity will include deck replacements, concrete repairs, guide rail updates, and miscellaneous items. Swank Construction Company of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $3.2 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridges to be complete by mid-October.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and detour signs, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423



