Moving Road Closure on Geigel Hill Road for Base Repair in Tinicum Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Geigel Hill Road is scheduled for a moving road closure between Durham Road and Headquarters Road in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, beginning Tuesday, July 5, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The moving road closure will remain in place weekdays, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, through early August.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Durham Road, Route 611 (Easton Road), Route 413 (Old Easton Road), Dark Hollow Road, Route 32 (River Road), and Headquarters Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

