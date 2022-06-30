PennDOT, USCG, Police, Philadelphia Fire Department, PFBC, AAA Remind Motorists and Boaters to Drive Sober and Be Safe this Independence Day

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today joined the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Philadelphia Police Marine Unit, Philadelphia Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), and AAA Mid-Atlantic in Philadelphia to promote driving and boating safety for the Independence Day holiday.





Participants discussed the need to remain vigilant while celebrating Fourth of July festivities; remaining sober while operating a vehicle or vessel is vital. The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit also demonstrated a mock Boating Under the Influence (BUI) stop.





"The Philadelphia Fire Department is glad to have so many partners capable of responding with us to water emergencies. Ideally, however, such incidents would never occur. Please, boat safely," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel.





Alcohol and drug use can impair a person’s judgment and reaction time. Motorists who drive impaired, whether behind the wheel of a car or a boat, endanger themselves, their passengers, and others on the roadways and waterways.





From July 2 through July 4, PFBC waterways conservation officers (WCO) will participate in Operation Dry Water, a nationally organized effort to conduct enhanced boating under the influence (BUI) enforcement. WCOs are trained to detect signs of impaired boating and conduct sobriety tests on the water. The public is reminded that the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle or any watercraft, powered or unpowered, is .08 percent blood alcohol concentration. In addition, boaters are reminded to wear a life jacket, have a float plan, avoid summer storms that can cause treacherous fast and high-water conditions, designate a sober boater, and consider having no alcohol while aboard a boat since intoxicated passengers are also at risk of injury and falls overboard.





“Boating requires the operator to be aware of surroundings and be familiar with the waters they are boating on. On the Delaware River, this includes knowing what the tides and weather are for the time they plan on being on the water. Being aware of lighting conditions, other boating traffic, and special regulation areas are all part of boating. It’s imperative that the operator be sober and aware of all these conditions. Please designate a sober operator for your boating trips,” said PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer Erin Czech. Boaters are encouraged to review all current boating regulations, which can be found in the free Pennsylvania Boating Handbook on the PFBC website.





Summer travel is already in full swing, and Independence Day will be no exception as AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4). This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019. The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road. With crowded roads, AAA wants to prepare travelers so they can have a stress-free July Fourth celebration.





“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “When venturing out, travelers should heed all rules of the road, including never drinking and driving. Impaired driving is 100% preventable. If you consume alcohol, marijuana, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive. And if you’re going to drive, don’t consume these substances.”





According to 2021 PennDOT data, there were 928 crashes and six fatalities in the Philadelphia region during the Fourth of July travel period beginning Saturday, June 26, and running through Monday, July 5. Of those, 71 crashes were impaired-driving related.





PennDOT reminds motorists to never drive impaired. Take the keys away from a friend or loved one who is impaired to prevent them from driving, designate a sober driver, or use a rideshare app. Motorists should also obey the posted speed limit, never drive distracted, and always buckle up.





PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving, and distracted driving can be found online at www.PennDOT.pa.gov in the “Media Center” under the “About Us” footer.





