Northbound Route 18 Jefferson Avenue Reopening

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the reopening of a portion of northbound Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) between East Wylie Avenue and the eastbound Interstate 70 ramps located in the City of Washington, Washington County. The roadway was reopened on June 27.

Remaining traffic impacts will include single-lane restrictions, as needed, in both directions between East Wylie Avenue and Oakland Avenue through mid-July, weather dependent. Traffic will be maintained in both directions while crews perform driveway adjustments following completion of full depth reconstruction of this section of Route 18.

Additional phases of construction are anticipated to occur between East Wylie Avenue and the Henderson Avenue and Route 844 split. Additional details will be provided.

Motorists should drive with caution in work zones.

Crews from Plum Contracting LLC will be conducting the work.

Motorists can also subscribe to PennDOT District 12 news and traffic alerts by visiting www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 12 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.pa.gov/D12Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT onTwitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

