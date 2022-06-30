Katelyn Starr Wins Second Canadian National Jump Rope Championship
It’s a great honor to take first place overall and to be recognized as the top 16-18 female jump rope competitor in Canada”KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katelyn Starr, of Calgary, Alberta, wins her second consecutive Canadian National Jump Rope Championship placing first overall at Rope Skipping Canada’s national competition held in Kamloops, British Columbia.
— Katelyn Starr
The Seventeen-year-old athlete placed first in the Individual Freestyle event, first in the Three-minute Endurance event, and tied for first place in the Thirty-second Speed event. Starr looks forward to representing Canada for the second time at the 2023 International Jump Rope Union (IRJU) World Championship, to be held in Colorado, USA.
“It’s a great honor to take first place overall and to be recognized as the top 16-18 female jump rope competitor in Canada, there were so many great and talented competitors this year,” Starr said. “Our freestyle competition is similar to a gymnastics floor competition - picture gymnast’s flips and add a jump rope spinning multiple times. It's exhilarating to compete in freestyle and the speed events can be likened to a 100-meter sprint.”
For a decade, Starr has been training competitively in Rope Skipping as known in British English or Jump Rope in American English. Skipping competitions and training has taken her across Canada and the United States. She enjoys teaching others how fun her sport can be in her spare time. Starr will attend Stanford University in California later this year to pursue a degree and career in the medical profession.
Jump rope is an often-misunderstood sport and Starr seeks to change the misconceptions. “When I tell people I compete in jump rope, the common response is: ‘I did not know that was a thing,’” Starr explained.
One day, she hopes rope skipping will be an Olympic sport. “To be considered for the Olympics, at least 40 countries need to recognize Jump Rope as an official sport,” Starr added. “Currently, around 20 countries recognize jump rope as a sport; the sport is taking off in China where competitions are broadcast on national television. As Jump Ropers, we all need to do our part to expand the sport in Canada and the United States so that rope skipping can eventually become an Olympic sport.”
She began jumping rope when Jump Rope for Heart came to her elementary school. Jump Rope for Heart, sponsored by Heart & Stroke is a family-friendly exercise program to help kids have fun and get fit. In 2021, Katelyn volunteered as a Jump Rope for Heart ambassador to promote jump rope in schools across Canada.
Starr will be in her Team Canada shirt on Canada Day, July 1st, to share her jump rope skills with local kids and donate jump ropes to children. The Canada Day breakfast community event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at DeWinton Community Hall.
Contact:
Website: www.katelynstarr.com
Email: hello@katelynstarr.com
Laura Borden
Skipping PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other