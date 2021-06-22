Katelyn Starr wins Canadian National Skipping Championship
Katelyn Starr will represent Team Canada at the 2021 International Jump Rope Competition
I am thrilled to represent Canada, it is an honour to have the opportunity to represent my country at an International event”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katelyn Starr, a 16-year-old Alberta athlete, took first place at the Rope Skipping Canada national skipping competition in the 16+ female masters category. Athletes from across Canada competed with Katelyn placing first overall, and Katelyn will represent Team Canada at the International Jump Rope Union (IJRU) World Championship for the sport of Jump Rope in October 2021.
— Katelyn Starr
The 16-year-old athlete also attained her personal best speed record, achieving 88 skips in 30 seconds, improving upon her previous Alberta speed record for females in the 15 to 17-year-old category.
Katelyn will represent Canada this October at the IJRU World Championship in the following events: Single Rope Individual Freestyle, Single Rope Speed Sprint, Single Rope Speed Endurance, Single Rope Triple Unders as well as Single Rope Pairs Freestyle. Katelyn is a member of SkipTime, Calgary's first Jump Rope Club founded in 2010. Katelyn was very fortunate to have training space, provided by the Brentwood Lifestyles Event Centre, Big Sky Fitness, and fellow jump rope club, Calgary SkipSquad.
Brentwood Lifestyles graciously turned on the lights and opened their doors for Katelyn and her pairs partner to use their unoccupied event space to capture their winning qualification video entries to represent Canada.
"SkipTime is thrilled with Katelyn's dedication to the sport of jump rope, and commitment to training to make Team Canada. We look forward to Katelyn mentoring and sharing her new skills and experiences with the next generation of young athletes," said Lilia Kawash, President of SkipTime.
Katelyn has been featured as the CTV News Athlete of the Week, actively volunteers in the community introducing and teaching the sport of Jump Rope, works part-time at Sport Chek, and believes skipping is a terrific activity for kids. Katelyn donates to KidSport, and KidSport has recently partnered with two Calgary jump rope clubs, SkipTime (Calgary North) and SkipSquad (Calgary South), to put jump ropes in the hands of more Calgary children during the Pandemic.
She attends Bishop Carroll High School which offers a flexible schedule providing personalized and individualized learning that supports, challenges, and empowers students to take responsibility for their learning and fosters authentic personal growth. Katelyn embraced the self-paced environment and has excelled in academics while training for jump rope & working part-time.
SkipTime will be performing the Calgary Stampede Parade in July while Katelyn prepares to represent Canada at the World Championships.
