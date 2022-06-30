43rd Annual Point To Point, one-mile open water charity swim at Compo Beach, Westport.
On July 10, Westport Weston Family Y will be holding their 43rd Annual Point to Point at Compo Beach Westport, a one-mile open water swim for charity.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Point-to-Point Compo Beach Charity Open Water Swim, one of Westport’s longest running sporting events, will take place on Sundaty, July 10 from 7AM-11AM. The 43rd annual charity swim covers a 1 mile distance and kicks off near the Compo Beach cannons.
All proceeds go to the Y’s aquatics programs to improve aquatics safety in the community, including swim lessons that teach children and adults essential lifesaving water safety skills that build confidence in and around water and help to minimize the risk of drowning.
The charity open water swim draws numerous local swimmers, as well as competitors from New York,
New Jersey, Upper New England and across Connecticut, and is separated into four heats based on ability. Advanced swimmers have the first heat at 8:00AM, intermediate swimmers take the second heat
at 8:05AM, beginners start at 8:10AM with the fourth and final special needs heat starting at 8:15AM with My Team Triumph.
This year the WWFY is partnering with My Team Triumph a national non-profit athletic ride-along organization created for children, teens, adults and veterans with disabilities who would otherwise not be able to experience endurance events such as open water swims, road races, or triathalons. The group has more than 30 Captains and 200+ volunteers. Captains or special needs athletes are paired with able-bodied angel volunteers who use specialized racing equipment such as a raft to pull their Captain during the race. Special needs athletes who would like to participate must register in advance with My Team Triumph.
Check-in and day-of registration opens at 7AM. Early registration can be done online at westporty.org/43rd and is $50. In person day-of registrations costs $60 and can be done at Compo Beach starting at 7AM. The top three men’s and women’s finishers will win awards. Registered swimmers get an official Point-to-Point swim cap and t-shirt.
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is an inclusive non-profit organization that builds wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind, and body. Our cause is to strengthen the community by developing and nurturing youth, motivating healthy living, and fostering social responsibility. We offer financial assistance for membership and programs and welcome all regardless of needs, challenges, or goals.
Anjali McCormick
Westport Weston Family YMCA
+1 203-226-8981
