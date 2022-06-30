Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA:

“This flawed and shortsighted decision is an offense to Maine people. It undermines one of our nation’s signature environmental protections – the Clean Air Act, crafted by Maine’s own Ed Muskie and reauthorized under George Mitchell – and it significantly hinders our country’s ability to tackle the climate crisis. Maine and the nation will pay the price for years to come. Maine people and businesses are feeling the impact of climate change right now, every day and, regardless of this decision, my Administration will continue to take aggressive action to fight this crisis and make our state more resilient to its impacts. The future of our state, our families, and our planet depends on it.”