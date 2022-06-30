Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - July

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 45,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in July.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Warm Lake

Jul 4-8

3,000

Bull Trout Lake

Jul 4-8

1,000

Banner Summit Lake

Jul 4-8

700

Bull Trout Lake #2

Jul 4-8

200

Martin Lake

Jul 4-8

600

North Fork Boise River

Jul 4-8

1,750

South Fork Payette River

Jul 4-8

1,750

Middle Fork Payette River

Jul 4-8

750

Silver Creek

Jul 4-8

750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 4-8

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 4-8

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 4-8

50

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Jul 11-15

1,440

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Jul 11-15

1,080

Lowman Ponds

Jul 11-15

600

Cape Horn Lake #2

Jul 11-15

500

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 11-15

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 11-15

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 11-15

50

Marsing Pond

Jul 11-15

250

Middle Fork Payette River

Jul 18-22

750

Silver Creek

Jul 18-22

750

Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence

Jul 18-22

750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 18-22

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 18-22

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 18-22

50

Wilson Creek

Jul 18-22

250

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Jul 25-29

1,440

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Jul 25-29

1,080

Bull Trout Lake

Jul 25-29

1,000

Banner Summit Lake

Jul 25-29

700

Bull Trout Lake #2

Jul 25-29

200

Martin Lake

Jul 25-29

600

North Fork Boise River

Jul 25-29

1,750

South Fork Payette River

Jul 25-29

1,750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 25-29

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 25-29

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 25-29

50

McCall Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Warm Lake

Jul 4-8

3,000

Rowland Pond

Jul 4-8

1,000

Meadow Creek Pond

Jul 4-8

500

Northwest Passage Pond

Jul 4-8

500

Ol' McDonald Pond

Jul 4-8

500

Fischer Pond

Jul 4-8

1,000

Browns Pond

Jul 4-8

1,000

Boulder Meadows Reservoir

Jul 11-15

800

Clear Creek

Jul 11-15

200

Gold Fork River

Jul 11-15

750

North Fork Payette River 03

Jul 11-15

750

North Fork Payette River 06

Jul 11-15

250

Lake Fork

Jul 11-15

300

Payette Lake

Jul 18-22

5,000

Northwest Passage Pond

Jul 18-22

500

Poormans Pond

Jul 18-22

500

Rowland Pond

Jul 18-22

1,000

Warren Dredge Ponds

Jul 25-29

800

Tripod Reservoir

Jul 25-29

800

North Fork Payette River 06

Jul 25-29

250

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

