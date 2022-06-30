Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - July
Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 45,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in July.
All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
Nampa Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Warm Lake
|
Jul 4-8
|
3,000
|
Bull Trout Lake
|
Jul 4-8
|
1,000
|
Banner Summit Lake
|
Jul 4-8
|
700
|
Bull Trout Lake #2
|
Jul 4-8
|
200
|
Martin Lake
|
Jul 4-8
|
600
|
North Fork Boise River
|
Jul 4-8
|
1,750
|
South Fork Payette River
|
Jul 4-8
|
1,750
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
Jul 4-8
|
750
|
Silver Creek
|
Jul 4-8
|
750
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
50
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam
|
Jul 11-15
|
1,440
|
Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road
|
Jul 11-15
|
1,080
|
Lowman Ponds
|
Jul 11-15
|
600
|
Cape Horn Lake #2
|
Jul 11-15
|
500
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jul 11-15
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jul 11-15
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jul 11-15
|
50
|
Marsing Pond
|
Jul 11-15
|
250
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
Jul 18-22
|
750
|
Silver Creek
|
Jul 18-22
|
750
|
Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence
|
Jul 18-22
|
750
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
50
|
Wilson Creek
|
Jul 18-22
|
250
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam
|
Jul 25-29
|
1,440
|
Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road
|
Jul 25-29
|
1,080
|
Bull Trout Lake
|
Jul 25-29
|
1,000
|
Banner Summit Lake
|
Jul 25-29
|
700
|
Bull Trout Lake #2
|
Jul 25-29
|
200
|
Martin Lake
|
Jul 25-29
|
600
|
North Fork Boise River
|
Jul 25-29
|
1,750
|
South Fork Payette River
|
Jul 25-29
|
1,750
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jul 25-29
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jul 25-29
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jul 25-29
|
50
McCall Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Warm Lake
|
Jul 4-8
|
3,000
|
Rowland Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
1,000
|
Meadow Creek Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
500
|
Northwest Passage Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
500
|
Ol' McDonald Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
500
|
Fischer Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
1,000
|
Browns Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
1,000
|
Boulder Meadows Reservoir
|
Jul 11-15
|
800
|
Clear Creek
|
Jul 11-15
|
200
|
Gold Fork River
|
Jul 11-15
|
750
|
North Fork Payette River 03
|
Jul 11-15
|
750
|
North Fork Payette River 06
|
Jul 11-15
|
250
|
Lake Fork
|
Jul 11-15
|
300
|
Payette Lake
|
Jul 18-22
|
5,000
|
Northwest Passage Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
500
|
Poormans Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
500
|
Rowland Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
1,000
|
Warren Dredge Ponds
|
Jul 25-29
|
800
|
Tripod Reservoir
|
Jul 25-29
|
800
|
North Fork Payette River 06
|
Jul 25-29
|
250
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.