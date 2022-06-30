Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - July

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 45,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in July.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Warm Lake Jul 4-8 3,000 Bull Trout Lake Jul 4-8 1,000 Banner Summit Lake Jul 4-8 700 Bull Trout Lake #2 Jul 4-8 200 Martin Lake Jul 4-8 600 North Fork Boise River Jul 4-8 1,750 South Fork Payette River Jul 4-8 1,750 Middle Fork Payette River Jul 4-8 750 Silver Creek Jul 4-8 750 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 4-8 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 4-8 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 4-8 50 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Jul 11-15 1,440 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Jul 11-15 1,080 Lowman Ponds Jul 11-15 600 Cape Horn Lake #2 Jul 11-15 500 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 11-15 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 11-15 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 11-15 50 Marsing Pond Jul 11-15 250 Middle Fork Payette River Jul 18-22 750 Silver Creek Jul 18-22 750 Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence Jul 18-22 750 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 18-22 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 18-22 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 18-22 50 Wilson Creek Jul 18-22 250 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Jul 25-29 1,440 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Jul 25-29 1,080 Bull Trout Lake Jul 25-29 1,000 Banner Summit Lake Jul 25-29 700 Bull Trout Lake #2 Jul 25-29 200 Martin Lake Jul 25-29 600 North Fork Boise River Jul 25-29 1,750 South Fork Payette River Jul 25-29 1,750 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 25-29 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 25-29 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 25-29 50

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Warm Lake Jul 4-8 3,000 Rowland Pond Jul 4-8 1,000 Meadow Creek Pond Jul 4-8 500 Northwest Passage Pond Jul 4-8 500 Ol' McDonald Pond Jul 4-8 500 Fischer Pond Jul 4-8 1,000 Browns Pond Jul 4-8 1,000 Boulder Meadows Reservoir Jul 11-15 800 Clear Creek Jul 11-15 200 Gold Fork River Jul 11-15 750 North Fork Payette River 03 Jul 11-15 750 North Fork Payette River 06 Jul 11-15 250 Lake Fork Jul 11-15 300 Payette Lake Jul 18-22 5,000 Northwest Passage Pond Jul 18-22 500 Poormans Pond Jul 18-22 500 Rowland Pond Jul 18-22 1,000 Warren Dredge Ponds Jul 25-29 800 Tripod Reservoir Jul 25-29 800 North Fork Payette River 06 Jul 25-29 250

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.